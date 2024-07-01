‘Ramaphosa appointed a cabinet reflective of wide interests’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Black Business Council (BBC) says that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s newly appointed cabinet is a balanced reflection of wide interests.

Last night, Ramaphosa appointed 33 ministers representing parties that are part of the Government of National Unity(GNU).

While the African National Congress’ (ANC) alliance partner, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), lamented the number of deputy ministers, Ramaphosa said in his address that the expanded cabinet for the seventh administration, was to ensure that all GNU members are included and to separate portfolios to ensure that there is sufficient focus on key issues.

BBC CEO, Kganki Matabane says, “We think it’s a balanced executive, a challenge that the President has is to try and get as many interests as possible accommodated. ”

“We think when we look at especially the economic cluster, our view is that a lot of people who are there are fit for purpose. They are qualified, experienced individuals and we hope they will stop a lot of talking, and do a lot of implementation.”

