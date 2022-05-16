President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed satisfaction at efforts by the government to provide relief and rebuild the lives of those affected by the recent floods in Kwazulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the North West.

This follows his visit to eThekwini on Sunday where he says all stakeholders including business, the NGO sector and relief organisations are working with the government in a coordinated manner to provide assistance to vulnerable families through the National Disaster Management Centre.

Ramaphosa says that the Departments of Home Affairs, Health and Social Development have been hard at work with other stakeholders to shelter affected families, assist in replacing critical documents and provide mobile services to pay social grants and ensure schooling.

He says work is under way to repair damaged bulk infrastructure, build bridges and restore the operations of the critically important Durban Port.

Additionally, measures are being put in place to provide financial support to big and small businesses in distress to sustain jobs in affected areas.

Ramaphosa addressing business leaders, investors and ministers at the Presidential Meeting with the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

