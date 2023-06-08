President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that government has not lived up to the expectations of the people of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, in providing the basic human right of clean drinking water.

The President was addressing people in the area during his visit to check on the situation following the cholera outbreak that has claimed over 20 lives.

A total of 26 people have died nationwide from cholera, which is a water borne bacterial disease.

The President has outlined a staged approach to solving the water problem in Hammanskraal including the building of a small water works that should be operational within six months.

Ramaphosa has apologised for not having provided the people of Hammanskraal with clean drinking water.

He says the water infrastructure was not expanded to keep up with the growing population of Tshwane.

Cholera Outbreak | We have really dropped the ball for our people here in Tshwane: Ramaphosa