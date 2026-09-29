Ramaphosa announces four-point plan to tackle GBVF

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a four-point plan to tackle the high rate of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) that continues to afflict the country.

The President made the announcement in a televised address to the nation on steps to confront the issue.

He has directed Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi to undertake a national case recovery operation.

“Within 60 days, this audit must identify the number and age of unresolved cases, cases awaiting forensic evidence, cases in which suspects have been identified but not arrested and cases in which investigative or prosecutorial action has been unreasonably delayed. Within 90 days, individual recovery plans must be in place for priority cases and cases that have stalled. Each plan must identify the outstanding action, the responsible official and the deadline for moving the case forward.”

He says a funded plan must also be developed to reduce forensic case backlogs.

“The plan must set out the size and age of the backlog, shortages of personnel and equipment, the resources required and the dates by which the backlog will be reduced. Priority forensic samples in cases involving the rape or murder of women and children must be ring-fenced for urgent processing. Progress against the turnaround standards must be reported publicly every quarter.”

Ramaphosa has also directed that a plan be developed to reduce alcohol-related violence.

“Alcohol does not cause gender-based violence and it can never excuse it. Responsibility always lies with the perpetrator. But harmful alcohol use is a significant aggravating factor in interpersonal violence and it must be addressed as part of our wider prevention effort. Women should not have to live in fear because government has failed to repair a light, clear a public space, process evidence or enforce a law.”

He says municipalities must begin a women safety audit in their areas.

“High-risk areas must be identified working with provincial governments and the police. Within 60 days, these audits must identify broken streetlights, overgrown public spaces, abandoned buildings, unsafe transport routes and facilities, poorly secured parks and other conditions that place women at risk.”

VIDEO| President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on GBVF: