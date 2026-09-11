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Ramaphosa aims to boost international relations at BRICS Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in India for the BRICS Summit, September 11, 2026.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in India for the BRICS Summit, September 11, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New Delhi, India, to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, taking place from Saturday to Sunday.

The theme of the summit, which is under India’s chairmanship, is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Co-operation and Security.”

Ramaphosa will on Friday address the BRICS Business Forum. He will focus on trade, supply chains, agriculture, women-led development, the digital economy and innovation.

Ramaphosa will also attend the India-South Africa Business Leadership Roundtable.

The aim is to boost bilateral trade and investment in areas including pharmaceuticals, infrastructure development, critical minerals and electric vehicle battery production.

X | @SABCNews | VISUALS | President Cyril Ramophosa has arrived in New Delhi, in the Republic of India, to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. For more, visit https://t.co/N9V5BF4stZ pic.twitter.com/kfFsTxPdLK

VIDEO |  India hosts BRICS gathering this weekend:

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