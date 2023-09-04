African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged what he referred to as difficulties of zama zamas (illegal miners) in Gauteng province.

He was speaking at the party’s Manifesto Review in Dobsonville in Soweto on Sunday.

Last month, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi appealed to the government to consider deploying the army and other security forces from all spheres of government to assist with the issue of illegal mining in the province.

His plea came after 17 people died in Boksburg after a gas leak from a gas canister used by zama zamas.

This followed a discovery of five bodies, suspected to be those of illegal miners in Riverlea after a suspected gunfight.

Ramaphosa says they are working to solve the problem.

The ANC President says government has established a programme that will identify undocumented foreign nationals in the country.

