Ramaphosa accuses the DA of shifting “goalposts” in GNU negotiations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lashed out at the Democratic Alliance (DA) saying that he believes the party has jeopardized the foundation of setting up the Government of National Unity (GNU) negotiations.

Ramaphosa made the comments in a final written letter to DA leader Jonh Steenhuisen regarding the latest Cabinet negotiations.

This is as negotiations between the DA and the African National Congress (ANC) are believed to have reached a stalemate over the Department of Trade and Industry portfolio.

Ramaphosa has further accused the DA of shifting “goalposts” by demanding that the ANC give the party two more portfolios, which would bring the Cabinet positions to eight.

Meanwhile, the DA will hold a Special Federal Executive (Fedex) meeting later on Thursday to deliberate on the ANC’s proposed plan for the sharing of Cabinet Ministers.

According to a letter seen by SABC News, the ANC has proposed to give the DA six Cabinet Ministers and seven deputy ministers. The DA is reportedly rejecting the ANC’s proposal, and the party’s Fedex will decide whether to pull out of the GNU or not.

DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille had earlier written to the ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula stating the party wants the Deputy President position or the Minister in the Presidency.

The DA also wants critical economic ministries, including governance, social protection, communications and internal relations.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen held a one-on-one meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week, where the two parties tried to negotiate a deal.

Professor Sethulego Matebesi from the University of the Free State comments on current stalemate: