Ramaphosa accused of using ‘Stalingrad tactics’ in Phala Phala matter

The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has described President Cyril Ramaphosa’s review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel report at the Western Cape High Court as a waste of time.

President Ramaphosa wants the court to set aside the report, which found that there is prima facie evidence that he may have committed a serious violation of his oath of office over the theft of $580,000 at his Phala Phala farm.

Mpofu says the MKP believes that the review application is a delaying tactic by Ramaphosa to avoid being held accountable.

“So all that we are here is just to waste time, delay, delay, delay, and type Stalingrad, complain about this, stop the evidence leader, the weather and sorts of things to avoid accountability. To just avoid the small letter of accounting to South Africans whose only fault is to want an answer from their President as to whether he is guilty of crime,” adds Mpofu.

VIDEO | Day 2 of President Ramaphosa’s Section 89 Phala Phala report review: