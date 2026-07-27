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Ramaphosa accepts Johnson’s request to vacate office

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 22 July 2026.
  • Investigative Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 22 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Canny Maphanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) Head Adv Andrea Johnson’s request to vacate office.

This comes after Johnson wrote to the President and National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Adv Andy Mothibi, seeking an immediate release from office, citing “unprecedented attacks on both her person and official capacity”.

Johnson is under scrutiny following her appearance at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which produced several concessions, contradictions and withdrawals in Idac’s handling of the fraud and corruption case against Crime Intelligence Head Dumisani Khumalo, Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, amongst others.

Despite this latest development, Johnson remains under subpoena before the commission and can only be released by Chairperson, Retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

VIDEO | Ramaphosa accedes to Johnson’s resignation:

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