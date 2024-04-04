Ramaphosa forms working group to fix Port of Durban issues

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has formed an eThekwini working group to help restore the Port of Durban to its former glory.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the official opening of Newlyn PX Terminal, Africa’s largest multi-modal rail.

The terminal will welcome cargo transported by sea and road to reduce congestion on the N3 highway between the country’s two economic hubs, Durban and Johannesburg.

The establishment will also address cargo backlogs at the port.

Ramaphosa says the group has also been tasked to reposition the eThewkini Municipality.

“The challenges that have given rise to how the municipality works, all those are going to be now addressed by the Presidential eThekwini working group. All of us will work together, as I’ve said, I want this group to report to me every three weeks to tell me exactly how we are repositioning eThekwini, how we are addressing the challenges. We are also going to be working with the business, Transnet. So, all the problems we are facing in this part of the country are now addressed in a pointed way.”