South African chicken producer, Rainbow, has launched its second processing plant at Hammersdale west of Durban.

Managing Director at Rainbow Marthinus Stander says he is pleased that the company is also able to re-employ workers that were retrenched in 2017.

Stander says 1 350 workers lost their jobs when the company closed its Hammersdale based operations citing economic pressure.

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel attended the launch.

Stander elaborates. “We provide 18.5 million meals per year so the footprint of this industry in terms of what it can do in job creation, food security, rural development and improving the livelihoods of so many South Africans is very significant. Today is also about the poultry master plan, it’s a visionary blue it is about creating capacity, stimulating demand for chicken, growing exports, transformation, bringing in farmers and bringing players into the industry that were previously excluded.”