Former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, is pushing hard to launch the Africa investment fund to ensure Africa can develop its own infrastructure.

Odinga says Africa can use the sovereign, pension and insurance funds to establish infrastructure funds. Odinga has lamented the energy problem in Africa as a stumbling block to continental economic development.

Odinga says economies in countries like South Africa used to be vibrant.

“This is like a shame as far as I am concerned to find which should be the most vibrant economy in the continent limping because as you can see here in Johannesburg it is now a dark city at night and I can assure you that in my lifetime I want to light Africa and this is what I am determined to do.”