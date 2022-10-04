Rail traders in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, say they have little to benefit after rail services were restored in their area.

This week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula restored services on the Pienaarspoort rail corridor between Mamelodi and Bosman station in Pretoria.

Small business traders say prohibiting them from selling their goods inside the trains kills their livelihoods.

Rail services were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This led to extensive vandalism of rail infrastructure and cable theft. Now, with the return of train services, traders say they’re left out.

Stephinah Rakau has been trading on the the Pienaarspoort train station for almost 30 years. The mother of four says her daily turnover has been slashed as she’s no longer allowed to sell her products inside the train.

“I’m a trader and I have been selling inside the train from Pienaarsport for 28 years. Now they are not allowing that. And we have children and families to look after, “says Rakau.

A fellow trader who’s a breadwinner for a number of dependents is equally affected, “We want to sell inside the trains. Please spread that message for us. We used to sell them inside the trains. We have lives to maintain. We are happy about the trains. But we also want to sell inside the trains.”

Chairperson of the Rail Traders Association Paul Mohale says he believes the government must intervene in their plight.

“We signed a memorandum with Prasa in 2017. The problem is the management of Prasa is chasing us from selling inside the trains. It’s like they know nothing about that memorandum,” says Mohale.

This has prompted the reaction of the rail management entity.

Prasa’s Acting CEO, Hishaam Emeren, says, “We do have formal traders policies in place. And we are informed by that. I also had questions about selling inside the trains. That’s not allowed. This is informed by issues of safety and cleanliness to sustain these carriages. It’s like that even around the world. But outside and around the stations, yes, activity can be allowed to happen,” says Emeren.

Over 300 traders are making a living by selling their products to scores of train commuters on the Pienaarspoort rail corridor daily.