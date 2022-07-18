Action thriller “Raging Fire” won best film at the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday, taking home three other trophies for best director, best editing and best action choreography.

The biography film Anita took home five trophies including best new performance and best supporting actress.

Best new performance winner, model-turned-actress Louise Wong, who portrayed Anita Mui in “Anita”, said she will continue to work diligently for her audience.

“For women today, it is important that we get out of our comfort zone and embrace challenges without fear,” said Wong.

Best actress award went to Cya Liu for her role in dark action drama “Limbo”, which scooped four awards in total. It was the first Hong Kong Film Awards edition held in front of a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The nominees were chosen from two years’ worth of releases, mostly because the pandemic severely limited the amount of Hong Kong films that reached theatres in the past few years.