RAF drives outreach programme to rural communities in KZN

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is heading to Ulundi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, this weekend in a bid to take services closer to the people.

The fund has only one office in the province, which is based in Durban.

It says the outreach programme will give rural communities direct access to a range of services, including registering new claims and reporting any unscrupulous attorneys.

RAF Brand Management Officer, Philile Sambo, said, “We’re basically taking our RAF services to the people who are not able to afford or able to access our services easily, so we are trying to go to different areas within the province of KZN to be able to reach and be accessible to all people, especially for the people in rural areas who are unable to reach our offices. So we’re going to Ulundi because we only have one office within the province at this point, so most people are unable to reach us.” – REPORTER: Ukhozica Themba Radebe