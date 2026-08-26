Radiopane inspires Pirates to another win over Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates moved three points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership after Boitumelo Radiopane inspired a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers had already beaten Babina Noko 1-0 in Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final first leg, and they produced another controlled performance to make it two victories over the same opposition in four days.

With several regular attacking options unavailable, Radiopane was handed his first start of the season and made the most of the opportunity.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the 36th minute, collecting a pass from Kamogelo Sebelebele before turning inside the area and firing into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

Sekhukhune threatened at times, with Bradley Mojela coming close before half-time and Simon Ramabu heading narrowly wide early in the second period.

However, Pirates remained largely in control and eventually doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute.

A defensive mistake from Tsepo Matsimbi allowed Radiopane to break through, and the forward showed composure to square the ball for Oswin Appollis, who finished into an empty net.

Appollis has been carefully managed since returning from Bafana Bafana duty at the World Cup and was again withdrawn before the final whistle as Abdeslam Ouaddou made changes with Saturday’s MTN8 clash in mind.

The victory takes Pirates to 10 points from four league matches, with three wins and a draw, while they also kept another clean sheet. Sekhukhune struggled to create clear-cut chances despite enjoying spells of possession.

The two sides will meet again on Saturday at the same venue, with Pirates holding a 1-0 advantage from the MTN8 semi-final first leg. The winner will advance to the final against either Golden Arrows or Mamelodi Sundowns.