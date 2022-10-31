Radio veteran Jeremy Mansfield has passed away at age 59 after a long battle with cancer.

His close friend and former colleague, Samantha Cowen, confirmed his death in an online statement posted on Facebook on Monday morning.

In a Facebook post published on the 5th of August, Mansfield revealed that his cancer, which was at stage four, was terminal and subject to palliative care.

At the time of his death, he hosted the YouTube show, Mansfield2day.

Tributes and messages of condolences have been pouring in since the news of his death.