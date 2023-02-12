Monday February 13th marks World Radio Day with this year’s theme titled, “Radio and Peace”.

This theme comes as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.

For years, radio has been known as a low-cost and popular medium, which can reach people from all walks of life and even the most marginalized.

Earlier, SABC’s Metro FM ran a simulcast programme with Weekend Morning Live, to celebrate World Radio Day.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the objective of World Radio Day is to raise public awareness of the importance of radio and to encourage those in power to use radio to provide access to information.

Radio remains one of the much-loved mediums in the world, due to its accessibility.

Observing World Radio Day with Metro FM’s Thami Ngubeni: