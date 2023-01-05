Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says the race for the DSTV Premiership title will go down to the wire. Zwane made the remark at a press conference earlier on Thursday ahead of his team’s league clash against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Swallows FC coach Ernst Middendorp set tongues wagging last weekend when he declared that Mamelodi Sundowns will be crowned champions at the end of the season.

All the PSL teams have played 14 matches with the Brazilians commanding a 7-point lead over second-placed Supersport United.

“Every game that we play, we play for maximum points we just hope that all the remaining games we will grind the results and be up there and compete with the best look at Supersport they are doing well, look at Richards Bay they are doing well and Sundowns are leading the pack, so it won’t be the easy one but I believe it will go down to the wire,” Zwane says.

Chiefs will host Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Both teams won their respective matches last weekend. Zwane says it will be a tough match.

“They have got very good players with a new coach they won their last game 3-2 against Marumo Gallants, so I have watched they have strong points and weak points and we want to capitalize on weak points but it won’t be easy.”

Zwane says Amakhosi will also be looking for a win to celebrate their 53rd birthday on Saturday.

“This is one game that will obviously mean a lot to me, the players, our chairman, and our supporters for the fact that it will be on the day of the birth of the club. That is why it’s key for us to give the chairman the present and our forefathers and that will be 3 points.”

Zwane did not rule out signing new players to beef up his team. The PSL transfer window is currently open and will close at the end of the month.

“We’re forever looking for good players we know as a club, because we want to win silverware. We want to compete, if we get good players, we will definitely go for it”.