Rabies detected in three Cape fur seals

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says at least three cases of suspected rabies have been detected in Cape fur seals in Blouberg, Strand and Muizenberg.

Spokesperson Mary James says provincial Veterinary Services, the Department of Fisheries and Coastal Management, are working to establish the origin and extent of the outbreak through further sampling and testing.

The Department has appealed to the public to avoid all contact with seals or any wildlife.

Rabies can be transmitted to people through a lick, scratch, or bite of an animal or any saliva contact with broken skin.