The Ntabankulu Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape is continuing its drive to position itself as one of the key players in the envisioned cannabis industry in South Africa.

It has sourced R80 million to build an agricultural college that will train indigenous cannabis farmers, teaching them the commercialization and processing-side of the industry.

The government plans to establish a cannabis industry which has energised cannabis growers in the area to take advantage of the opportunity.

Many young people also sees the industry as a way to escape poverty.

The commercialization of cannabis in the country is beginning to take shape in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape.

Cannabis growers in the province have struggled for decades with prosecution as the plant was illegal.

The Government has injected R80 million to establish the first phase of the Agricultural College.

The mayor of Ntabankulu, Tsileng Sobuthongo, says the farmers will be the priority.

“Yes, the agricultural college will also incorporate the processing of cannabis. Our indigenous farmers that are already in the industry of cannabis will supply that cannabis to the college for processing. Everything will be done at the college.”

Busisiwe Mgoqwana is a cannabis farmer. She has been in the informal business for many years.

Like many households here, it has been their sole source of income. Mgoqwana says the growth potential excites them.

“We are very excited about the establishment of the agricultural college that will change our perspectives about cannabis. This is a dream come true for us because we will get skills, and all other commercial related knowledge. This is has been our gold in the countryside. We used to trade on black market and take our children to school. At least now that we have a cannabis college we are really excited. This will definitely change our life.”

Young people are also ready for the new changes the industry will bring.

Zakhele Zulu and Tshepo Mthwane, are traders who want to exploit these opportunities.

“Yes, cannabis is a hope for the poor people, for the disadvantaged communities, it is the only hope that will uplift us from the ground because it has been with us the poor people that have been selling cannabis, even the rural women sending kids to school.”

The mayor, Sobuthongo, says the establishment of the agricultural college will be a game changer.

“With the establishment of such as college this will help the economy. We will be able to create more jobs and give workers a sense of purpose. We are hoping this will become a huge game changer for all.”

In his State of the Nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said an enabling regulatory framework is being developed, reiterating governments commitment to establish a cannabis industry.