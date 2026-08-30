R635m Tembisa hospital tender fraud suspect arrested at OR Tambo

A man has been arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport for alleged fraud related to a R635 million Tembisa hospital tender.

The arrest was made when the suspect was returning from overseas on Friday.

It is alleged that certain officials at the hospital colluded with service providers to manipulate the procurement system.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The suspect is facing charges related to fraud, corruption and money laundering.