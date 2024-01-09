R573 Moloto road reopened after protest disruptions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Mpumalanga Traffic Department has confirmed that the R573 Moloto road has been reopened following earlier disruptions caused by residents protesting service delivery issues.

The road, which connects Kwa-Mhlanga and Moloto, was temporarily blockaded by demonstrators ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the Kingdom Houses of AmaNdebele in Mpumalanga.

Traffic Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi urged protestors to refrain from blocking roads, emphasising the importance of responsible and lawful demonstrations.

“People have the right to protest, but they should do so in a responsible manner. We are glad that the road has since been reopened. And we are encouraging the communities in the future to protest within the ambit of the law by also respecting the rights of others and not engaging in criminal activities while they are protesting,” Mmusi stated.

Ramaphosa is in Mpumalanga as part of the ANC’s 112th birthday public engagements ahead of the January 8th Statement celebrations this weekend.

