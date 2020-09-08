Two people have died and 10 others have been injured in a collision between a bakkie and a car on the R25 about 10 kilometres outside Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria.

The road has been closed to traffic.

Six of the critically injured had to be transported to hospital.

It’s still unclear what had caused the crash.

Emergency services officials are currently on the scene.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson Eric Maloka says, “As I’m speaking now we’ve got two fatalities and one patient had to be airlifted to the hospital. The total number of patients that were involved in the accident was 12. Two are fatalities and 6 of them were critically injured and the rest were with just minor injuries.”