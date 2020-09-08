Six of the critically injured had to be transported to hospital.

Two people have died and 10 others have been injured in a collision between a bakkie and a car on the R25 about 10 kilometres outside Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria.

@947thepulse Nasty head on collusion accident on R25 towards bronkhorstspruit just after babsfontein. One of the cars on on fire. Please be vigilant if travelling on that road or take alternative route if possible as traffic will be very slow. pic.twitter.com/ZW5Y1ji5O6 — Citrum Khumalo (@Chefkhumalo) September 8, 2020

The road has been closed to traffic.

It’s still unclear what had caused the crash.

Emergency services officials are currently on the scene.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson Eric Maloka says, “As I’m speaking now we’ve got two fatalities and one patient had to be airlifted to the hospital. The total number of patients that were involved in the accident was 12. Two are fatalities and 6 of them were critically injured and the rest were with just minor injuries.”