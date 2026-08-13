R2.5m murder-for-hire claim played at Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga Commission has played a recording of a conversation between the late Bevan Loftus and tow-truck operator Clive Naicker.

In the recording, Loftus confronts Naicker over an alleged R2.5 million hit on his life, which he claims was issued by Naicker.

Naicker, however, denies the allegations during the conversation.

Loftus was shot dead on 1 April 2023, allegedly by members of the Cash in Transit Task Team, which was led by Hawks officer Deena Govender during an alleged police operation.

In the recording, Loftus says:

“Mr Clive himself, how are you? Black car. A lot of money, 2.5 on my head now? How you can phone to him to tell him to set me up? How can you phone him to tell him to set me up? Me, I never ever fought with you. I got no problem with you. But you look like you after me. You paying Deena Govender, you paying all the carers. You went past to do all these things to me. I never had nothing to do with you. I never minded your business. I got no flop with you. With you. Bali where’s the numbers”

The recording forms part of the Commission’s ongoing inquiry into allegations surrounding the killing of Loftus and the conduct of members of the Cash in Transit Task Team.