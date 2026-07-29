R1m cocaine seized at KZN resort, three suspects arrested

Three men are expected to appear in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after police allegedly seized rock cocaine with an estimated street value of more than R1 million during an intelligence-driven operation at a holiday resort in Kingsburgh, south of Durban.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 34, were arrested after police allegedly discovered they were using a rented apartment to process, package and sell drugs.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza says officers identified the apartment and moved in on the suspects.

Magwaza says, “Police officers identified the exact apartment in which the targets were suspected to be, and they tactically moved towards the rooms. They knocked and announced themselves as police officers. When they entered the apartment, they found the suspects packing drugs. One suspect attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended”.

“Police searched the rooms and found rock cocaine with an estimated street value of over R1 million, two sealing machines and a scale. All three suspects were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs,” Magwaza says.