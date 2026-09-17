R16m Emfuleni fleet scandal accused Mpho Malema granted bail

Businessman Mpho Malema, arrested for the R16-million Emfuleni Municipality fleet tender scandal, has been granted R30 000 bail by the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court.

He faces corruption, fraud and theft charges.

It is alleged that his company was awarded a tender in 2022 to supply the municipality with 18 vehicles, but only seven were delivered.

The case has been postponed to September 29 where Malema is expected to join his co-accused, former Emfuleni municipality fleet manager Lerato Mpholo.

Delivering bail judgment, Magistrate Norman Wessels said: “The court wishes to highlight that this is a Schedule 5 bail application and it’s also very important to draw the distinction between Schedule 5 and Schedule 6 hearings. Schedule 6 application, that is the duty of the applicant to show exceptional circumstances.”

“In this instance, it was necessary for the applicant to have done so. The court herein finds that the applicant is a suitable candidate for bail. The matter is remanded till the 29th September 2026 for accused number 2 to appear with accused number 1. I just wish to highlight that the matter is on the roll for further investigations. The bail amount is R30 000.”

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