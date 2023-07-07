The North West Public Works and Roads MEC Gaoage Molapisi has ordered an internal investigation into a R134 million tender that was awarded to a contractor who had previously abandoned two projects in the province.

The department had awarded Ndhuna Civil Engineering Services the multi-million-rand contract seven months ago. It was for the upgrade of the Khunotswana road in Zeerust.

The company had failed to finish two roads in Rustenburg and Hebron in 2021, allegedly inflated invoices and submitted claims for work that was never completed.

The MEC’s spokesperson Lerato Gambu says, “The MEC for Public Works and Roads, honourable Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, notes reports of the tender awarded to Ndhuna Civils with great concern. This follows allegations and an admission by the department that the said contractor has been failing to perform on projects previously awarded due to various reasons including poor workmanship. In a letter written to the head of the department, Mr Moss Kgantsi, the MEC has directed that an internal investigation be conducted on this matter urgently and reports should be submitted to the MEC no later than Tuesday the 11th of July 2023.”