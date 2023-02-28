The Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana says R1 billion has been allocated to the roads authorities to enable them to expedite the maintenance and construction roads in the province.

Delivering his maiden State of the Province Address in Bloemfontein, Dukwana said good roads infrastructure is the backbone of the provincial economy .

He says, “The deteriorating state of our road infrastructure is a stumbling block for economic development. Whilst we will spend approximately R1.9 billion on upgrading and maintaining our road infrastructure this year, it is imperative that we change the ways and means in which road service delivery happens. International best practices have shown that road construction can happen in a more efficient and effective manner.”