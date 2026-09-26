R1.87 billion water security project earmarked for NW municipality

The largely rural Doctor Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality in the North West may soon start to address its water challenges.

It has been earmarked as one of the top eight national priority infrastructure development projects in South Africa, with a R1,87 billion project that will focus on building water security for the municipality’s residents.

Residents of Cokonyane in Taung say access to water remains a serious concern.

“We buy water here and pay R1 and when we do not have money to buy the water, we sometimes go to bed without bathing. It also becomes a nightmare in the morning when kids have to prepare for school because we don’t have taps in our yards and the communal ones don’t work. What’s irritating is that we are now getting water and we know it’s because it’s time for elections.”

Previous water and sanitation projects had stalled.

However, municipal mayor Motseokae Maje says they have made some notable improvements.

“We are the first to acknowledge that we are registered with a serious delivery backlog, amongst them water and sanitation in the entire district, and that’s why for some time we even relied on water from private water tanks to supply our people. We then developed both medium-and long-term measures. Recently, we have been crisscrossing the region to help oversee completed water projects and sanitation projects. Among them are water treatment plants, because we are aware of the reality that this situation poses to the health of our community members.”