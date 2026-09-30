Millions allocated to fight GBVF: Dimpane

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane has defended the work of the South African Police Service (SAPS) against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

Despite admitting institutional shortcomings, Dimpane says strides have been made in prioritising the fight against GBVF by investing millions of rands in campaigns in the provinces.

She was presenting the SAPS’s report on its fight against the national crisis to the National Inquiry in Johannesburg.

Dimpane says, “We have since 2021/22 allocated over and above monies we give to provinces we have allocated R 450 million to assist provinces to respond properly in terms GBVF as well as capacitating FCS (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units) .”

She says , “We raise this realities not to qualify our accountability but because a durable response requires that they be understood and across the government and society.”

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