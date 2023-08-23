Residents of QwaQwa in Maluti-A-Phofung in the Free State have called on the Executive Mayor, Gilbert Mokotso, to step down.

They say the municipality has continued to regress despite promises that the situation would change for the better.

Residents say they still go for days without water and electricity.

They are now demanding that the municipality allow Eskom to take over the supply of electricity.

One of the residents, Keketso Mabaso, elaborates.

“We want them to cut themselves as a middleman. we want to give full operation to Eskom because Eskom has the capacity to fix our infrastructure and do proper services when it comes to providing electricity.”

Long-standing water, electricity woes

The financially troubled Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality has for many years been experiencing inconsistent water supply and power outages.

During a visit to QwaQwa back in May 2021, former deputy president David Mabuza promised that issues of water and electricity would be resolved.

Mabuza’s visit came as a follow up after committing to the National Council of Provinces and National Assembly to check whether issues of service delivery were being addressed.

More details in the report below: