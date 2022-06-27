The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has raised questions over whether the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality had approved the initial structural plans for the Enyobeni Tavern.

It follows the deaths of 21 young people there, including teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17.

Investigations are underway into the possible cause of the tragedy, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The SACC’s General Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says, “There are several questions that need to be asked about the specifications and what could have happened. When you hear that there was one door for exit, how does that happen? The rule of law must apply in our society.

“These regulations of the Eastern Cape say there must be a structural floor plan to be used for liquor trading clearly showing each room, all doors and windows and means of external and internal communication. Where was this in this place? It is not clear. Proof of approval by the relevant local municipality, didn’t the municipality give permission for this shebeen?” asks Bishop Mpumlwana.

Meanwhile, the National Liquor Traders Association (NLTA) has urged liquor traders not to chase profit at the expense of patrons’ safety and responsible trading.

The association has reacted to the news that 21 young people died at Enyobeni tavern at Scenery Park in the Eastern Cape.

National Liquor Traders Association convener, Lucky Ntimane says the owner of this tavern seems to have broken the rules of trading.

