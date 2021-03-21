The family announced that none of the five children of the late king will ascend the throne to replace King Thulare.

The Bapedi Kingdom at Tjate Third Palace at Mohlaletsi Village, outside Jane Furse, in Limpopo has officially unveiled the Queen Mother Manyaku Thulare, mother of the late King Thulare Victor Thulare III as the acting king of the Bapedi nation.

The announcement was made by the family’s uncle Ramphelane Thulare at the palace in front of over 200 Bapedi traditional leaders.

King Thulare passed away in January this year due COVID-19-related complications. He is survived by two wives, four sons and a daughter, who are all not eligible to ascend the throne as their mothers are not candle wives.

The Royal Family’s uncle, Ramphelane Thulare, says the Bapedi nation is going to marry a candle wife in Lesotho who will give birth to the heir to the throne.

“When the time goes by, we are going to marry a candle wife as per the wish of the late King. The Bapedi people were notified about it and have already contributed requirements to marry her. We were only left with telling traditional leaders about it. We are going to marry her in Lesotho,” says Thulare.

He says the family has agreed that the Queen mother Manyaka Thulare will act as the regent until the candle wife is married.

“We agreed that the Queen mother will act for a while, she might act for years until we marry the candle wife who will lead us . We pray she will give birth to our king.”

The spokesperson of the royal family, Ntoampie Mampuru, says the raising of the king’s successor by the candle wife will be arranged within the royal family.

“In our customs and tradition is not the question of husband and wife, the candle wife is the wife of the nation, so it is our responsible in the royal house as to who will get into that room and do the thing and do the right thing.”

The royal family has also apologised to the country for not observing some COVID-19 regulations as they had acceded the number of people who are supposed to gather and social distancing was also compromised during the announcement.

Queen Manyaku Thulare appointed acting queen of the Bapedi people: