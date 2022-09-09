Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor says Queen Elizabeth II has left an indelible mark on the world and will be remembered throughout history.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96, on Thursday.

Pandor says over the years, the Queen who was also head of the Commonwealth was very active in charities: “She would always pay attention and participate and I think she took the Commonwealth very seriously and too some degree her status and aura gave credence to the body and despite its historical origins it certainly continued on a platform of solid cooperation between members of the Commonwealth and Great Britain and of course her Majesty.”

Pandor says the Queen was quite clued up when it came to world politics: “I think she was extremely well read, if one had the opportunity to meet her in person she would be very interested in where you came from and have something to say about it.”