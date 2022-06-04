Image : David von Diemar on Unsplash

Do not cross police tape

The crime statistics released for January to March this year reveal that the murder rate went up by over 22 percent and rape increased by 13-point-seven percent compared to the same period last year.

Addressing crime in communities

GOOD Secretary General, Brett Herron, says all three spheres of government need to address the conditions which create an environment that is conducive to crime.

“Mob justice and vigilantism, being the second highest reason for murder, is a worrying statistic because it shows the breakdown between the police and our communities.” ,Herron added

According to Heron , “Improving the quality of policing is only a partial solution. If we are to tackle crime in our communities we have to address the social, spatial and economic conditions that prevail in our towns and cities”