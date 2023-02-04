The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says for the party to grow, qualified leaders are needed. He has called on all party members to further their studies after matric.

Addressing EFF members in Gauteng during the first day of the Provincial Plenum underway in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, Malema says it is not right that since the formation of the EFF, some of the party’s leaders have no qualifications.

“Maybe EFF is the problem, we are disturbing them. That is why they cannot further their studies, maybe we need to release them to go and further their studies, and they come back after they studied. Why would you deploy someone to government without a Matric…into MMC, into anything, without Matric?”

EFF leader Julius Malema is currently addressing a party gathering in Kempton Park

Party’s priority

Malema says his party will continue to strive to give hope to millions of South Africans as the cost of living continues to rise. He claims that his party’s top priority is to address the concerns of ordinary South Africans.

“This EFF was formed as a result of conservative reached by the working class, as a desire for our people to have views for humanity and prosperity. Security guards, domestic workers, petrol attendants, the mine workers and all the masses of our people,” says Malema.