The R.K. Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, in the south of Durban, has welcomed the first set of quadruplets in its 54-year history.

The mother was expecting triplets during her pregnancy but was surprised when the doctor announced that there was a fourth baby.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says the three girls and one boy will be discharged from the intensive care unit when they weigh at least 1.6 kilograms.

“I want to appreciate the work that has been done by the doctors who were actually delivering the babies and the doctors that are looking after the babies. It is very clear that there has been a lot of work that has been done, considering that these are patients they have not dealt with before. They have done quite a lot of work. We were very happy when we saw the children because we could see that they are healthy.” says Simelane.