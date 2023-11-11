Qatar’s emir says making efforts in mediation to release hostages

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Saturday that his country is making efforts in mediation to secure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and that he hopes a humanitarian truce would be reached in the strip soon.

“The international community failed to bear its legal and ethical responsibilities, Sheikh Tamim said during a joint Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

“For how long will the international community treat Israel as if it is above international laws,” he added.