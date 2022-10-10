Weighing in at around five tons and towering at a height of three metres, this stone replica of the FIFA World Cup’s iconic trophy is one Qatari’s way of celebrating the competition’s anticipated kickoff.

The sculpture, which took two years to complete, now lies in Hamad Al Suwaidi’s backyard, but the proud owner plans on putting it on public display during the month-long event.

“It has been built from 5 tons (of stone), and here it is in front of you having arrived to Qatar. It was sculpted by the finest sculptors,” Al Suwaidi said.

Al Suwaidi is hoping fans will be able to see the trophy at local landmarks and various match venues leading up to and during the World Cup when it starts on November 20.