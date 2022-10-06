The Museum of Islamic Art will reopened its doors to the public on Wednesday after 18 months of being closed for a relaunch and reinstallation project.

This comes right before Qatar host the FIFA World Cup at the end of this year, where the tournament is expected to bring more than a million fans to the country according to Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The MIA holdings consist of more than 11 000 objects, spanning three continents and 13 centuries, comprising a collection of Islamic art from around the world.

“I have to say, it has stunning architecture, standing between old Doha and new Doha, connecting the past with the present,” director of MIA, Julia Gonnella, told Reuters at a media event a day before the official reopening.

The building with its unique architecture stands towards the end of the corniche area overlooking the West Bay skyline.

“I think that it is the ideal place to showcase the Islamic world from another perspective than Jihad and martyrs and war and problems,” Gonnella added when asked about what fans visiting the World Cup can get out of the museum experience.

Qatar has a population of 2.8 million – of which barely 380 000 are Qatari nationals and expects an unprecedented influx of 1.2 million visitors towards the end of this year during the FIFA World Cup.