Qatar LNG tanker exits Hormuz, first in three weeks

A Qatar Energy-controlled liquefied natural gas tanker exited the Strait of Hormuz overnight, the first such vessel visible on ship-tracking data to leave the waterway since July 11, data from analytics firms showed on Thursday.

The Al Areesh tanker, which loaded a cargo at Qatar’s Ras Laffan terminal around July 4-6, sailed out of the strait overnight on July 29, according to Kpler and LSEG data.

LSEG data shows it is currently heading to Port Qasim, Pakistan, with an estimated arrival date of July 31.

Its departure marks the first time a Qatar Energy-controlled LNG tanker exited the Strait of Hormuz since the Al Rekayyat was struck in early July.

The previous LNG tanker to exit was the Al Hamra, which left on July 11 carrying a cargo loaded at the United Arab Emirates’ Das Island, according to Kpler data.

Separately, the Mraweh LNG tanker, which was last detected outside the Strait of Hormuz in ballast on July 24, reappeared inside the strait on Thursday, according to Kpler and LSEG data.

The ADNOC Gas-controlled vessel remained in ballast, Kpler data showed.

An ADNOC spokesperson said company policy was not to comment on the position, movements, or routing of its vessels.

Qatar Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

Twelve commodity ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, with six entering and six exiting, Kpler data showed. The number increased from the previous two days.