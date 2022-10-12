The fourth edition of the Street Child World Cup kicked off in Doha on Tuesday with the participation of children coming from 25 countries.

Football teams from around the globe representing some of the world’s most vulnerable children take part in the tournament, according to the organisers.

“Football unites us and when these young people play for their country at a World Cup where the World Cup is, people back home listen and people back home get on their side and people back home change things for them,” said John Wroe, co-founder and CEO of the UK charity Street Child United.

Traditionally held in the host countries of the FIFA World Cup, previous tournaments have been organised in Russia in 2018, Brazil in 2014 and South Africa in 2010. This year’s edition will be held at Qatar Foundation’s Education City.

Director community engagement and World Cup legacy at Qatar Foundation Alexandra Chalat says, “Street World Cup is so important to be here in Qatar Foundation ahead of the World Cup in December because Qatar Foundation is all about unlocking human potential and it is truly what this tournament is all about. It is about providing an opportunity for young people who otherwise may not have the chance to play against each other, to showcase their country’s cultures and their countries ambitions with each other. So in addition to the football tournament they are also participating in conversations about issues that matter to them in their own country, they are developing projects they are thinking of that they can do in their own country when they return.”

It will feature 15 boys’ teams and 13 girls’ teams, with 10 of the teams being represented by refugee or displaced children.

The tournament, organised by the UK charity Street Child United in partnership with Qatar Foundation in Doha, takes part between the 8th and 15th of October.