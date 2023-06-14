Russian President, Vladimir Putin has discussed supplies of fertilizers, wheat and fuel during a phone call with the interim President of Mali.

The Kremlin says the call was at Mali’s request. Russia is considering withdrawing from the United Nations-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which is partly aimed at relieving a food crisis in developing countries.

Putin says he will discuss the future of the grain deal with some African leaders expected to visit Russia soon.

The Kremlin says Moscow is ready to supply grain for free to the world’s poorest countries.