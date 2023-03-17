Bus Company, Putco, says it will suspend its operations on Monday due to safety concerns emanating from the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned national shutdown.

The company says it conducted a safety and risk analysis which informed the decision.

Xulu adds: “Particularly when it comes to our operations in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to guarantee the safety of all people, and therefore the advice is that we might need to suspend our operations for that one day and then resume them on Tuesday.”

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu spoke to SAFM First Take’s Elvis Presslin on their decision:

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) says it will be business as usual and all their operations will be running.

In a statement, the association says it respects the EFF’s decision to strike, however, they have taken the liberty to not participate in this instance.

In an interview with Lotus FM the Association’s Provincial Office Manager, Sifiso Shangase, in KwaZulu-Natal cited the advent of COVID-19 and its impact on its members’ finances has resulted in their decision not to participate in the shutdown.

SANTACO says it has suffered economically through the lockdown, riots and floods and does not feel this is the right time for such a protest. Shangase says such a protest will have a negative impact on South Africa’s economic growth.