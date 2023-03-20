Putco has temporarily suspended some of its bus operations following a number of hijackings and attacks.

The bus company says its staff buses were the first to encounter blocked roads and intimidation from national shutdown demonstrators as they attempted to collect bus drivers early this morning.

Among the incidents were buses stoned and damaged in the Braamfischer area in Soweto, a bus hijacked in Soshanguve, and in Tshwane and Mpumalanga routes have been blocked and are unsafe to use, including the Moloto road.

Meanwhile, some passengers have noted delays getting from their homes to board flights at the OR Tambo International Airport.

SABC News reporter Katlego Legodi updates from the airport: