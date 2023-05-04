Thousands of Johannesburg commuters are expected to be stranded on Thursday morning. This comes after bus company Putco announced that it would suspend its services until further notice due to diesel shortages.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu says the Gauteng Roads and Transport Department has not paid the company its subsidy for March.

The move is expected to leave thousands of commuters in Johannesburg stranded.

National Shutdown l PUTCO bus company concerned about the safety of their employees:

In March, Putco temporarily suspended some of its bus operations following a number of hijackings and attacks.

The bus company said its staff buses were the first to encounter blocked roads and intimidation from national shutdown demonstrators as they attempted to collect bus drivers early this morning.

Among the incidents were buses stoned and damaged in the Braamfischer area in Soweto, a bus hijacked in Soshanguve, and in Tshwane and Mpumalanga routes.