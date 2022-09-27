Bus company, Putco, is proposing a review of the disciplinary process for dismissed workers who embarked on an unprotected wage strike earlier this month.

Putco suspended its operations after workers went on a wildcat strike to demand a 6% wage increase and bonuses that they were promised three years ago.

The company has proposed that the disciplinary hearings for 105 employees be expedited to ensure fairness for all of those affected.

Putco spokesperson Lindekuhle Xulu says they reconsidered their action, after meeting with Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo who raised concerns about the huge job losses.

Xulu says, “From the 105 workers that have been dismissed that number has been reduced to 86 instead of 105, meaning that about 19 of the workers that were dismissed will be reinstated immediately. We will be approaching the bargaining council as well as CCMA to actually help us facilitate with this appeals and what we’re also going to do is to bring back all of the workers into the employ of the company, but they will be under suspension until we get to the bottom of this particular process.”

VIDEO: Putco workers served with letters of dismissal:



Wage agreement

Earlier this month, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), together with other unions, met with the Putco management at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) where a wage agreement with the bus company was signed.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the increase will not be backdated.

“Putco will implement a 6% wage increase on October 1, 2022. The increase will not be backdated. The annual bonus of 2020 will be paid by Putco to all employees who were employed by the company by 1 April 2020 – spread equally over a period of 18 months,” she said.

“A once-off payment of R5000 per employee inside the bargaining unit will be paid in two installments. Once the settlement agreement has been signed, Putco will withdraw the application to the Labour Court to review the decision of the last Exemption Appeal Authority. The dismissal of the 105 will stand, but these individuals will have the opportunity to lodge an internal appeal by no later than Friday, September 16, 2022,” said Hlubi-Majola.