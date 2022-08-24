The PUTCO bus company says it is operating without disruptions despite the national shutdown.

The company says management took a decision to have the buses operate normally following a risk assessment. It says it’s confident that both passengers and drivers will be safe.

PUTCO says its operations team will continue to monitor developments on the ground.

The spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu says operations are also expected to be normal on Wednesday afternoon.

Xulu says, “We have not received information that there are any disruptions so we operated normally despite our concerns. This informs us that we will be able to operate as well during the afternoon when passengers will be coming back home. But we are of course keeping our ear on the ground and our eyes peeled in terms of any developments. Operation Managers are there to inform in terms of decisions that should be taken should there be any changes to the situation.”

Cape Town bus company, Golden Arrows, has reported nearly normal operations with most of the staff having turned up.

Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says earlier there was an incident in which protesters blocked entrances and exits to Darling on the Cape West Coast but this has been resolved.

Dyke-Beyer says they intend to operate at full capacity on Wednesday.

Western Cape

The City of Cape Town has urged members of unions that are affiliated to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) to adhere to conditions of peaceful protests.

The Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety, JP Smith, says they have granted the two labour federations permits for the planned shutdown.

The participants will converge on different locations in the city.

Smith says, “Cosatu will be picketing outside Prasa building in the CBD. This is while SAFTU will be marching in the CBD to the civic centre, the provincial legislature and the national parliament, Both activities are expected to start at ten o’clock. Smith says the city’s law enforcement services will be on full alert to assist the police for any possible violent disruptions.”

Western Cape Cosatu is picketing outside PRASA offices demanding the rail agency to fix the dilapidating rail system. Cosatu demands functional, safe, efficient, timeous and reliable trains. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/vOShyzLBfB — YT: https://yout ATULE JOKA (@atuleTheJoka) August 24, 2022

Free State

In Bloemfontein, protesters have started to gather at the Batho location.

They will march to the Free State government headquarters as part of the nationwide shutdown.

There isn’t much disruption to services in Bloemfontein. However, some schools have advised parents not to send children to school as a precautionary measure.

The labour federations are demanding a basic income grant for the unemployed, the creation of jobs and a reduction of the cost of living.

In Bloemfontein, labour unions expected to March to premier Sisi Ntombela offices to hand over their memorandum of demands. #SABCNews #sabcfs #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/GYPur5Bbpl — Aphumelele Mdlalane (@AphumeleleMdla2) August 24, 2022

Additional reporting by Thandiswa Mawu and Makgala Masiteng.