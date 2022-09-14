The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the 105 Putco employees who were dismissed for participating in an unprotected strike, will have until Friday to lodge an appeal internally.

Putco workers embarked on a wild cat strike last week, demanding a 6% salary increase as well as the payment of bonuses.

NUMSA, together with other unions, met with the Putco management at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Tuesday where a wage agreement with the bus company was signed.

NUMSA Spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the increase will not be backdated.

“Putco will implement a 6% wage increase on October 1, 2022. The increase will not be backdated. The annual bonus of 2020 will be paid by Putco to all employees who were employed by the company by 1 April 2020 – spread equally over a period of 18-months,” says Hlubi-Majola.

“A once off payment of R5000 per employee inside the bargaining unit will be paid in two instalments. Once the settlement agreement has been signed, Putco will withdraw the application at the Labour Court to review the decision of the last Exemption Appeal Authority. The dismissal of the 105 will stand, but these individuals will have the opportunity to lodge an internal appeal by no later than Friday September 16, 2022,” says Hlubi-Majola.

105 workers vs 1000 dismissals. And then u claim there is no victory? You conveniently forget this was an unprotected strike and NUMSA intervened to ensure that Putco doesn’t go through with firing 1000 ppl. Some of you are just permanent critics. 😒 — Phakamile Hlubi-Majola (@phakxx) September 14, 2022